Cleveland Police searching for missing 13-year-old boy

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 13-year-old boy ran away from home over the weekend, and he was just declared missing by Cleveland Police.
Lechon Edrington got into an argument with his mother at about 10 p.m. on Saturday, then left his home and didn’t return, according to a Cleveland Police report.
His mother thought he was simply taking out the trash, but called police after she realized he was gone.
Officers searched Almira Avenue, but didn’t find him.
Edrington is about 5-feet-7-inches tall, and he weighs 140 pounds.
Anyone with information is urged to call Cleveland Police at 216-621-1234.
