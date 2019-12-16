19 Consumer Alert: Visa releases warning for credit card purchases at the gas pump

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Visa is issuing a warning about using credit cards at a gas pump.
The problem is most stations don't use chip-and-PIN card readers on their gas pumps.
They just read the card's payment data from the magnetic strip.
Several cybercrime groups are targeting gas stations for that unencrypted card data.
Visa telling stations to install chip-and-PIN systems by October 2020.
Visa states that the attack is vastly different from scammers who skim cards at the fuel pump.
These new attacks target the merchant’s internal network.
According to Visa’s report, one of the two cases investigated by the Visa Payment Fraud Disruption, the threat actors successfully compromised the merchant’s network through a phishing email that contained a malicious attachment.
