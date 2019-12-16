Fake bomb threat called in at Portage County Walmart

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Deputies said they are investigating a fake bomb threat to the Franklin Township Walmart Sunday afternoon.
According to Portage County Sheriff David Doak, deputies responded to the store at 2600 SR 59 around 2:30 p.m. after a caller said “there is a bomb in the store."
Walmart was evacuated and bomb sniffing dogs from Kent State University police and University of Akron police assisted in searching the store.
No device was located and the store re-opened at 5 p.m.
Deputies said no charges have been filed at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Portage County Sheriff’s office at 330-296-5100.
