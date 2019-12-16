Former Browns WR Josh Gordon suspended indefinitely for violating multiple NFL substance abuse policies

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon (10) sets up against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco) (Source: Brian Blanco)
By Chris Anderson | December 16, 2019 at 4:27 PM EST - Updated December 16 at 4:37 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Josh Gordon, the former Cleveland Browns wide receiver, is facing another lengthy suspension, according to his current team.

According to the Seattle Seahawks, Gordon is suspended indefinitely for violating the NFL policies on performance-enhancing substances and substances of abuse.

Gordon, who played for the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks since leaving Cleveland, previously stepped away from the NFL to focus on his mental health.

The former Browns supplemental draft pick has played in 11 games this season, split between the Patriots and Seahawks. He has only one touchdown.

An indefinite suspension means Gordon will need to meet with the NFL Commissioner’s Office prior to reinstatement.

