Freddie Kitchens “I Don’t Care About My Future” after loss

PHOENIX, Arizona (WOIO) - An embarrassing performance by the Cleveland Browns leads to a disaster in the desert.
Cleveland blows a must-win game against A bad Arizona Cardinals team.
Calls for someone to take the blame and get fired are only getting louder.
The Cardinals dominated from the very beginning and cruised to a 38-24 win.
Browns now six and eight this season, and the frustration is boiling over on the sidelines.
Jarvis Landry and head coach Freddie Kitchens exchanging a few words after a botched 3rd downplay.
Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. could be seen on the sidelines with very frustrating and defeated looks.
After the game, Freddie and Jarvis talked about their blow up.
Reports before Sunday’s game state that Browns’ management will continue to support Kitchens.
According to a report from NFL reporter Ian Rapoport, Browns’ management will stand with Kitchens and wants him to have the success necessary in order to remain the Browns head coach for a long time.
The Browns take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at 1 p.m. in First Energy Stadium.
