Jim Nantz, Tony Romo to call Sunday’s Week 16 matchup between Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) prepares to cross the goal line after avoiding several tackles from Baltimore Ravens defenders during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Brien Aho) (Source: Brien Aho)
By Chris Anderson | December 16, 2019 at 11:45 AM EST - Updated December 16 at 11:53 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - CBS announced that its best announcers will call Sunday’s matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens.

Jim Nantz and Tony Romo, along with Tracy Wolfson, will call the 1 p.m. home game.

The duo is usually reserved for the network’s 4 p.m. “Game of the Week” slot, but CBS apparently decided the Cleveland matchup against Baltimore is the most intriguing on the schedule.

The Browns, who are now 6-8 following a Week 15 loss against the Arizona Cardinals, topped the AFC North division leading Ravens 40-25 on Sept. 29.

Sunday’s game airs on CBS-19 News.

