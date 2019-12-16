Jim Nantz, Tony Romo to call Sunday’s Week 16 matchup between Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - CBS announced that its best announcers will call Sunday’s matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens.
Jim Nantz and Tony Romo, along with Tracy Wolfson, will call the 1 p.m. home game.
The duo is usually reserved for the network’s 4 p.m. “Game of the Week” slot, but CBS apparently decided the Cleveland matchup against Baltimore is the most intriguing on the schedule.
The Browns, who are now 6-8 following a Week 15 loss against the Arizona Cardinals, topped the AFC North division leading Ravens 40-25 on Sept. 29.
Sunday’s game airs on CBS-19 News.
