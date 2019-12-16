Juvenile set to appear in court Monday on reckless homicide charge for death of 11-year-old Cleveland boy

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Monday morning, a 15-year-old boy will go before a judge in Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court on a charge of reckless homicide.
The teen is charged for the death of 11-year-old Tyshaun Taylor, who died after being shot at a birthday party on Nov. 23 in the Hough neighborhood of Cleveland.
Taylor’s mother, Sherri Small, said she would like the teen to be charged as an adult.
“I hate him for doing what he did to my child.,” Small said. “I know it wasn’t an accident. It’s never an accident when somebody picks up a gun and point it at somebody’s heart."
Investigators haven’t said who owned the gun used in the crime or how it got into the suspect’s hands. Police also haven’t released a motive.
Small said she plans to attend all of the court proceedings as she fights for justice for her son and family.
“It ain’t been the same. My reality is different now that my child is gone,” Small said. "It don’t feel the same. It just don’t feel the same. It really don’t feel the same. I just want my baby back, but I can’t get my baby back.
