Kareem Hunt questions Cleveland Browns teammates’ efforts in loss to Arizona Cardinals

“Let me clarify in a sense," Kitchens said on Monday. “I care about my job. I only care though about getting better today. That is what I was trying to illustrate is I am only focused on today on getting this football team to play the best of their ability today and to increase those chances of us getting to that point on Sunday of playing the best that we can on Sunday. Everybody here is focused on that. Dee and Jimmy Haslam and (General Manager) John Dorsey would much rather me be worried about getting our team to play better than be worried about my job security.”