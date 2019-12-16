Kareem Hunt questions Cleveland Browns teammates’ efforts in loss to Arizona Cardinals

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Browns running back Kareem Hunt questioned his teammates’ commitment on Monday, one day after their 38-24 loss to the Arizona Cardinals dropped the Browns to 6-8 and all but officially knocked them out of playoff contention.
“I mean, yeah, but it’s everybody," Hunt said when asked if he sees teammates taking plays off. “You can’t point out one person or anything like that. It’s everybody, and everybody’s gotta do their job."
Hunt was limited to four carries for only 14 yards on Sunday, but did catch eight passes for 62 yards.
But frustrations boiled over late in the loss, with Jarvis Landry having a heated exchange with head coach Freddie Kitchens on the sideline following a missed field goal. Both men downplayed the incident after the game, and Kitchens reiterated his respect for Landry on Monday.
“I wouldn’t change Jarvis for anything," Kitchens said. "Jarvis plays the game with passion, which I love. He is tough. He is physical. He wants to win. When you want to win as badly as Jarvis does, sometimes your emotion gets the best of you. I don’t have a problem with Jarvis. He is one of my favorites the way he plays the game, him as a person and everything.”
Safety Damarious Randall, who was benched prior to the Steelers game two weeks ago for reportedly skipping a practice, and is unhappy about not receiving a contract offer during this season, refused to throw his support behind Kitchens during his session with the media on Monday.
As for Kitchens, he clarified his postgame statement that he doesn’t care about his future.
“Let me clarify in a sense," Kitchens said on Monday. “I care about my job. I only care though about getting better today. That is what I was trying to illustrate is I am only focused on today on getting this football team to play the best of their ability today and to increase those chances of us getting to that point on Sunday of playing the best that we can on Sunday. Everybody here is focused on that. Dee and Jimmy Haslam and (General Manager) John Dorsey would much rather me be worried about getting our team to play better than be worried about my job security.”
Still, the negative noise continues to get louder as this season of underachievement winds down, and that includes inside the locker room, where Hunt, a restricted free agent to be, clearly has doubts about the players around him.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.