Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

AP Exclusive: Thousands of Ohio absentee applications denied
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Associated Press review has found that thousands of Ohio voters were held up or stymied in their efforts to get absentee ballots by mail last year because of a missing or mismatched signature on their ballot application. The signature requirement on such applications is a largely overlooked and rarely tracked step in Ohio’s voting. The state has shifted increasingly to mail-in ballots since early, no-fault absentee voting was instituted in 2005. Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose says that while Ohio has long been a national leader in early voting, there is more that can be done to prevent disenfranchisement.
University president supports removing slave owner’s name
CINCINNATI (AP) — The University of Cincinnati's president has announced his support of removing a slave owner's name from one of the school's colleges. The university created a commission last year to examine the legacy of Charles McMicken. The commission determined in November that McMicken's name should be stripped from the College of Arts and Sciences. Before his death in 1858, McMicken created a will that set aside funds to create a university for “white boys and girls.” University President Neville Pinto said he agreed with the group's recommendation but said the founder's name should remain on other spaces on campus as long as it is “contextualized appropriately."
Police: Man dies when shots fired in encounter with officers
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio say a man has died after shots were fired in an encounter with police. Akron police say patrol officers responded Sunday morning to a report of a vehicle abandoned against the center median of a road. A police release says the officers soon found a man who fit callers' description of the person who had walked away from the vehicle. Police say shots were fired and the man died at the scene. No other details of the shooting were immediately released. The name of the person who died was being withheld pending identification and family notification.
Governor's administration wants better highway rest areas
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and his administration want to improve the state's highway rest areas. Cleveland.com reports the Republican governor spoke recently about the “sorry” state of Ohio's rest areas in an address to an Ohio Contractors Association conference in Columbus. Ohio Department of Transportation Director Jack Marchbanks also told Cleveland.com this past week that the rest areas should be places where the state promotes “all that's good about Ohio.” The administration's vision includes lodge- or chalet-style buildings, well-lit parking areas and dog parks. Flat-screen TVs would display weather conditions, with kiosks highlighting information about great Ohioans and other state information.
Reds' Bauer barbs MLB commissioner 'trying to ruin baseball'
Outspoken Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer is barbing Rob Manfred, tweeting the MLB commissioner “is trying to ruin baseball at all levels." Bauer sent a series of tweets during the weekend, starting with a jab about Major League Baseball's threat to cut ties with minor league affiliates. Bauer followed up with: “At least Rob Manfred is trying to ruin baseball at all levels and isn't discriminating.” MLB had no immediate comment to Bauer's remarks. Manfred recently said MLB was pushing ahead with a rules change for 2020 that requires pitchers to face at least three batters or finish a half-inning.
Police: Man who fired shots at officers found dead in home
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio say a man who fired shots at officers from inside a home and refused police orders to come out has been found dead. A Columbus police statement Sunday said officers responded to the home shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday for a reported domestic dispute. Police say they then made contact with a man who barricaded himself inside the house and refused to leave. Police say the man fired several shots at officers. They found the man dead in the home around 3 a.m. Sunday. Authorities didn't immediately provide details on how he died. No other injuries were reported.
Ohio expands online check-ins for drivers to cut wait at BMV
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio is expanding an online check-in program aimed at reducing the time people spend waiting in line at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles for services such as license renewals. Officials say the “Get In Line, Online” program will expand statewide over the next six months. It lets customers check in online, then arrive at their deputy registrar location within a four-hour window and claim their spot in line. A pilot project was launched in June in Cuyahoga, Franklin and Hancock counties. The first expansion was announced Friday for Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties. Another expansion announcement is planned Monday in Zanesville.
Court employee faces federal charges in claim about robbery
CLEVELAND (AP) — A Municipal Court employee outside Cleveland faces federal charges of lying to the FBI about claims she was robbed of $18,000 in cash and checks she was supposed to deposit at a bank. Cleveland.com reports an indictment charging 25-year-old Laura Smith with three counts of making false statements was unsealed Friday. The indictment accuses Smith of lying to the FBI about details concerning the purported robbery in September 2018. Those details include stops she made between East Cleveland Municipal Court and the bank parking lot where she said the robbery took place. Smith pleaded not guilty.
Dismissal of Ohio lawsuit against pipeline company is upheld
CLEVELAND (AP) — An Ohio appeals court has upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit filed by the state against a natural gas pipeline company over environmental violations. The Fifth District Court of Appeals in Canton ruled this week the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency waived its right to enforce regulations when it failed to act within a year on Rover Pipeline LLC's 2016 application for a water quality certification. The state tried unsuccessfully to fine the company $2.3 million in 2017 for spilling millions of gallons of drilling fluid into two wetlands during pipeline construction. The state sued the company later that year.
Shooting inside Ohio home leaves 3 men dead
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say police called to an Ohio home discovered the bodies of three men who had been fatally shot. The Warren Tribune Chronicle reports the men were in their late 30s to early 40s and were found by officers Thursday night in Youngstown. A Youngstown police captain says robbery might have been a motive for the slayings although it's unclear whether anything was stolen. Police are awaiting confirmation from the Mahoning County Coroner's Office before releasing the victims' names. Police say two guns were used in the slayings and that more than one shooter might have been involved.