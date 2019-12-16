Laura Scott joins Sunny Side Up to talk about Santa’s Helper’s Toy Drive

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Laura Scott of Scott Realty is helping host an event on Tuesday that will bring joy to those in need.
19 News’ own Erin Logan and Laura Scott are both hosting the Santa’s Helper’s Toy Drive.
Laura Scott joined Sunny Side Up to talk about the upcoming event:
The event will take place at the Victory Alley Sports Bar and Grill on Bolivar Road in Cleveland from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Those who want to attend are asked to bring unwrapped toys to the event.
There will also be free food and live music performed by James Emmett.
All toys will go to the Salvation Army.
