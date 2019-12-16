LeBron James Jr. scores go-ahead basket for CA high school against his father’s alma mater

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - LeBron James returned to Ohio over the weekend; not because the Los Angeles Lakers were playing the Cleveland Cavaliers, but because his son’s California high school was taking on St. Vincent-St. Mary.
LeBron James Jr. steal and finger roll layup in the final seconds of Saturday’s game gave Sierra Canyon School the lead, and eventually a 59-56 victory, against his father’s alma mater.
James was sitting courtside along with his wife to see his son’s performance in Columbus; a rare opportunity for the Lakers star.
He recently said that hardest part of the NBA season was missing his son’s high school games.
“If you ask me what’s been the only sucky part about this season so far is that my son has played like six games into his freshman year and I haven’t seen one,” James said.
Here what else James had to say about his family and sacrifices he made this year:
James scored 15 points and was named the game MVP for Sierra Canyon.
Zaire Wade, the son of former Cavaliers guard Dwyane Wade, also plays for Sierra Canyon School with James.
