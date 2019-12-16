Live in Lorain County? Here’s why you could hear ‘loud explosions’ on Tuesday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents not to be alarmed if they hear “loud explosions” on Tuesday.
The county’s bomb squad will be disposing of military ordinances on Tuesday between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.
Officials say the areas that most likely will hear the explosions include:
- South and West sides of Elyria
- Northern area of Carlisle Township
- East side of Amherst Township
- Southern area of Elyria Township
The disposal operation is not open to the public.
