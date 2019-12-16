Man arrested for shooting two on Cleveland’s west side outside of a bar

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - U.S. Marshals have arrested a man who is accused of shooting two on Cleveland’s west side outside of a bar on Friday.
U.S. Marshals confirm to 19 News that the suspect was arrested on Monday morning.
The details surrounding the suspect’s arrest is unknown, but Marshals say they plan to release additional information on Monday.
The shooting took place on Dec. 13 and left two people with gunshot wounds.
A bullet also grazed an officer’s shoe, but he wasn’t injured.
In a shocking Facebook video, one bar patron videotaped the moment that the shooter opened fire on the bar.
Cleveland Police responded to the shooting outside of Gino’s Cento Anno bar on Denison Avenue just after 2 a.m. on Friday.
Police say the incident started with a fight between multiple people.
EMS transported a man and a woman to the hospital.
The man was shot in the hand, and the woman was shot in the foot.
According to the report, the two shooting victims were innocent bystanders that had nothing to do with the shooting.
An undercover police officer’s car was also hit by gunfire.
