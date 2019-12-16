Man shot during Akron officer-involved shooting had over 2,000 rounds of ammunition in apartment

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said the man shot dead during an officer-involved shooting in Akron had thousands of rounds of ammunition and other firearm accessories in his apartment.
The Summit County Medical Examiner identified the man involved as 40-year-old Mohammad Jamal Isaifan.
According to Akron police, officers responded to an abandoned car on I-76 near East Market Street on Sunday morning.
Police learned that the 2007 Toyota left in the median belonged to Isaifan. A 9mm handgun, two magazines, and various amounts of ammunition were in the car when it was towed from I-76.
Isaifan was located a short time later walking on Brittain Road wearing camouflage pants with an outer ammunition-style carrier, Akron police said.
Officers attempted to stop Isaifan for questioning, which triggered a struggle with Akron police.
Police fatally shot Isaifan as he withdrew his handgun from his holster during the patdown attempt. He was hit multiple times, according to the Akron Police Department.
After the shooting, police began investigating Isaifan’s apartment. Inside, officers found over 2,000 rounds of ammunition, several magazines, a rifle case, and a computer.
Records from the Akron Police Department show that Isaifan was previously convicted for impersonating a police officer and inducing panic.
Akron police, the FBI, and ATF are continuing to investigate.
