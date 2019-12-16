Nick Chubb leads all AFC running backs in 2020 Pro Bowl votes

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Fans around the NFL have recognized how incredible of a season Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is having.
Chubb leads all AFC running backs as the leading vote-getter for the 2020 Pro Bowl rosters.
As of Monday afternoon, the Browns said more than 316,000 votes were submitted for Chubb.
The second-year back also leads the NFL in rushing yards with 1,408 on the season with two games to go.
NFL Pro Bowl rosters will be announced on Tuesday.
