Northeast Ohio Weather: Upper 30’s this afternoon with a mostly cloudy sky

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The snow that fell in the area very early this morning along the warm front has moved out. Be alert for icy spots if you have a little snow on the ground. The remainder of the day will feature a mostly cloudy sky. Afternoon temperatures rise to the upper 30′s. An area of low pressure in south Texas will track northeast and will be positioned in northern Alabama this evening. Another wave of moisture with this system will track in tonight from south to north. I have snow developing tonight. The snow will not hit the lake shore areas until midnight. The snow could mix with sleet or freezing rain at times, especially south and east of Cleveland. The latest data is saying this will be a general 1 to 2 inch snow by morning. Snow will be in the area Tuesday morning. This will make for some travel problems then.