OSP investigating fatal Stark County crash on St. Route 172

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident that left one dead.
Troopers say 35-year-old James Whitt, of Massillon, was driving on State Route 172 when his vehicle ran off the roadway struck a fence then rolled over and struck a utility pole.
The Stark County Medical Examiner’s Office says that Whitt sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash.
It is unknown if speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.
Troopers continue to investigate the accident.
