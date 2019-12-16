OSP investigating fatal Stark County crash on St. Route 172

By Alan Rodges | December 16, 2019 at 8:53 AM EST - Updated December 16 at 8:53 AM

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident that left one dead.

Troopers say 35-year-old James Whitt, of Massillon, was driving on State Route 172 when his vehicle ran off the roadway struck a fence then rolled over and struck a utility pole.

The Stark County Medical Examiner’s Office says that Whitt sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash.

It is unknown if speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.

Troopers continue to investigate the accident.

