Owners wonder how Eastlake home filled with flaws passed city inspection

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Annmarie and Steve Grinstead are afraid their home is going to collapse after two remodelers left their home a mess after a fire.
“I have 2-by-4s holding up a two-ton beam. It doesn’t work. Do the math,” Annmarie told 19 News.
She wonders how the work passed a city inspection.
The couple lives in Eastlake where there have been three earthquakes in recent months.
Out of frustration, they took a video recently after a cabinet held up by only three screws fell and struck their daughter.
They believe they are living in a house of building horrors.
There are live wires sticking out of the wall above cabinets, light switches that don’t connect to anything, or just don’t work. The floating floor has been screwed down.
Annmarie pointed to an electric plug, saying, “Right here, if you plug something in, you’ll get shocked. This is how this was left,”
She noted that the plastic cover had a large hole in it.
Their insurance company paid the contractor, but the work wasn’t done.
The total is an amazing $160,000.
One of the main complaints is that the work was approved by city inspectors despite exposed insulation.
The garage is being held up by 2-by-4s. That is not working very well. The ceiling is buckling.
The Grinsteads were so concerned, they paid $800 to an architect to confirm their construction fears.
“He told the city of Eastlake it was not right” said Annmarie.
19 News went to the Eastlake Building Department to look at inspection records and got a somewhat unusual request: Filling out a public records request.
Two contractors worked on the job. The first was Mann Brothers Restoration, who the Grinsteads fired.
At the company, we left a business card with a manager saying the owner would call us.
A second company, Restorex, later worked on the home.
This afternoon, Eastlake notified 19 News that inspection records are now available.
When we get them we’ll update you.
