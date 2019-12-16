Police searching for 51-year-old man for a domestic shooting in Lorain

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain Police said they are looking for 51-year-old Curtis B. Haller who is wanted for a domestic shooting that occurred around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
Police responded to a home on the 200 block of W. 39th Street for a 55-year-old woman who had been shot.
The woman, according to police, said Haller was the shooter.
Haller had been in a 20-year relationship with his victim.
There was a protection order against Haller on behalf of the victim police said.
Police said officers initially believed Haller was still in the garage where the shooting had occurred.
The SWAT team responded to the scene and, after searching the garage and the home, found that Haller was not in the area police said.
Haller is 6′3″ and weighs 180 pounds.
Police said no information is being released on the victim.
Police said Haller is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information on Haller’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Lorain Police Department at (440) 204-2100.
