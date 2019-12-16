Teen charged after 8-year-old killed in accidental shooting in Erie County, police say (911 audio)

PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - An 8-year-old boy is dead after he was shot in a Perkins Township home on Saturday.
Police say he was shot by a 13-year-old boy, who is a relative, on accident.
The two children were in the 8-year-old boy’s grandmother’s home on Memphis Avenue, where the teen lived. Donald said there was another young child also in the home at the time.
Perkins Township Asst. Police Chief Vincent Donald called it “ a tragedy for the family and for the entire community.” He said he and his officers “see things every day, but you don’t see things like this every day.”
The 911 call came in just before 4 p.m. on Saturday.
In the first call, a young man’s voice is heard yelling into the phone
“Hurry! Please, ambulance! Oh my God! Hurry! Just send an ambulance.”
The boy’s grandmother started to drive him to the hospital in her car and was met on the way by police on Columbus Avenue.
She can be heard with dispatchers in a separate frantic call.
“My grandson’s been shot! I’m on the way to the ER.”
The boy was pronounced dead at the hospital. Police are still looking into what happened in the home and how the teen got his hands on a gun. Donald said, “what we were told is that there were no firearms stored in the home.”
He said it will be a loss felt throughout the community. “Our hearts go out to the family and the community, and hopefully we can prevent another tragedy like this by educating the community on gun awareness and being safe.”
He reminds anyone who has a gun to make sure it is locked up safely at all times to prevent it from getting into the wrong hands.
“We send our condolences to the family,” said Donald. “There’s several members of the family going to be affected, especially so close to the holidays.”
The 13-year-old boy is facing charges.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.