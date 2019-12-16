Winter weather advisory: widespread ice and snow for portions of Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Winter Weather Advisory is being issued for portions of Northeast Ohio because of some snow and ice moving into the area.
An area of low pressure moving from south Texas will bring additional moisture into the Northeast Ohio area.
A Winter Weather Advisory will be in place for several counties south of Cuyahoga, including Summit, Medina, Portage, and Trumbull.
That advisory will start on Monday evening.
The snow and ice will start on Monday evening and end on Tuesday evening.
There will be some snow accumulation in the area.
Akron should see around "3 inches, the Cleveland area will only see about "1.5 inches.
Most of the accumulation will come down on Tuesday morning.
