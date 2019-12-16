25-year-old man shot in Stark County home invasion

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Stark County Sheriff deputies said a 25-year-old man was shot during a home invasion early Monday in Plain Township.
According to deputies, the victim was shot inside a home in the 2500 block of Winton Street NW at 4:52 a.m.
The man, whose name is not being released, was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
His condition is not being released.
Deputies said the shooter remains on the loose, but the “general public has no reason to be concerned".
Anyone with information is asked to call the Stark County Sheriff’s office at 330-430-3800.
