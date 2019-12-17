What is your favorite Christmas cookie? Help the Taste Buds complete “Sweet 16” cookie tournament

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - What is the very best Christmas cookie?
That’s the loaded question the Taste Buds will tackle on this week’s episode.
In a 16-slot tournament-style bracket, Dave Kocab and I will attempt to narrow down the list and crown the winner.
Which type is your favorite?
Here are the contenders:
- Peanut butter with chocolate kiss
- Sugar cookie cutouts with frosting
- Spritz
- Kolacky
- Thumbprints
- Butter cookies with a maraschino cherry
- Pizzelles
- Ginger snaps
- Gingerbread
- Biscotti
- Snow balls
- Rum balls
- Nut horns
- Pecan tassies
- Cornflake wreaths
- Italian flag rainbow cookies
Who will prevail in the first rounds? Which variety will come out on top? Be sure to tune in live to the show to weigh in on the rankings and the list, and make sure your favorite moves forward in the competition.
You can participate in our Christmas Cookie Sweet 16 by watching Taste Buds Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. through our Facebook Live broadcast. You an also watch the show through the 19 News website or app, and on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.
