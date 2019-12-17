Cleveland firefighters say electrical failure started house fire on W. 46th

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters said the cause of a house fire in the 3100 block of W. 46th Monday evening was electrical.
According to firefighters, the main feed had come loose and ignited the roof and side of the one story structure, which was a commercial building converted into two separate living spaces.
When firefighters arrived at the home in the Clark-Fulton neighborhood, flames were shooting through the roof.
Four adults and three kids escaped before firefighters arrived on scene.
Firefighters rescued two dogs.
There were no injuries.
