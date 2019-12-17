Euclid police seek to identify driver accused of striking bicyclist, fleeing the scene

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police are hoping the public can identify a driver suspected of hitting a bicyclist and then fleeing from the scene.
The male cyclist was hit by a car on the afternoon of Dec. 1 in the area of Euclid Avenue near East 222nd Street, according to Euclid police.
The driver fled from the scene, but the injured bicyclist was able to take a photo of the car license plate.
Police said the car and owner of the vehicle have been located, but the actual driver at the time of the incident has not been found.
If anybody has information about the driver, who possible goes by the name “RJ,” call Euclid detectives as 216-731-1234.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.