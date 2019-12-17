Gunman found and arrested for Friday the 13th triple shooting in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “All this shooting, all this shooting.”
A man filming the crime in progress on his phone on Dec. 13 kept repeating that line.
The man he caught on camera at Gino’s bar was captured this morning in Cleveland by U.S. Marshals.
Police say that person is 31-year-old Joshua Maldonado, who opened fire without regard to who got hit.
Many people at the scene saw what happened and that helped lead to Maldonado getting busted this morning on East 57th Street in Cleveland.
Police say the incident started with a fight among multiple people.
All of the victims are expected to make a full recovery.
