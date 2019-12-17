Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Bengals are one loss away from clinching the first overall pick in next year's draft. They're the only team in the NFL with only one win. Another loss Sunday in Miami would secure the worst record in the league for 2019. At 1-13, they're also closing in on the worst finish in franchise history. They went 2-14 in 2002 under Dick LeBeau, who then was replaced by Marvin Lewis. The Bengals close the season at home against the intrastate rival Browns, who also are finishing up another season without a winning record.