Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

ABSENTEE APPLICATIONS-OHIO
AP Exclusive: Thousands of Ohio absentee applications denied
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Associated Press review has found that thousands of Ohio voters were held up or stymied in their efforts to get absentee ballots by mail last year because of a missing or mismatched signature on their ballot application. The signature requirement on such applications is a largely overlooked and rarely tracked step in Ohio’s voting. The state has shifted increasingly to mail-in ballots since early, no-fault absentee voting was instituted in 2005. Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose says that while Ohio has long been a national leader in early voting, there is more that can be done to prevent disenfranchisement.
ELECTION 2020-TRUMP-OHIO
Trump files for re-election in politically divided Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican President Donald Trump has filed for re-election in Ohio just days before a House impeachment vote is scheduled against him. The state Republican chairman, Jane Timken, says Trump supporters view the impeachment proceedings as a hoax. She says they will be more focused on the positive impacts of Trump policies on jobs, trade and the economy. Timken filed the re-election paperwork with the Secretary of State's office in Columbus on Monday. The Democrats' state party leader, David Pepper, said that lost manufacturing jobs and tariffs harmful to farmers will hurt the president's re-election bid in the state.
POLICE SHOOTING-MAN DIES
Police say officers fatally shot man who pulled gun on them
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio say officers fatally shot a man when he pulled out a handgun after they tried to search him for a weapon. Police say officers had stopped 40-year-old Mohammad Isaifan as he was walking on Sunday morning because he matched the description of an owner who had earlier abandoned his car against highway median in Akron. He died at the shooting scene a couple miles away from the car. Police say they found another handgun and ammunition in his vehicle, and more ammunition at his apartment. Their statement Monday recounting what happened didn't explain why he might have left the car.
TROOPER-SEXUAL MISCONDUCT CASE
Judge finds former Ohio state trooper guilty of sex charges
EATON, Ohio (AP) — A former Ohio state trooper accused of sex crimes against five women in the course of his work and against a minor female has been found guilty of charges including sexual battery. The Ohio Attorney General's Office says Christopher Ward was found guilty Monday in Preble County of one count of sexual battery and three counts of gross sexual imposition. Prosecutors had argued that Ward used his position of authority to sexually abuse the women. The 45-year-old former state trooper from Eaton pleaded not guilty to all charges. A message seeking comment was left at his attorney's office Monday.
KENT ST-UC IRVINE
Welp, Greene carry UC Irvine over Kent St. 74-68
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Collin Welp had 18 points as UC Irvine got past Kent State 74-68 in the Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational. Brad Greene added a career-high 16 points for the Anteaters, while Evan Leonard chipped in 15.
POLICE SHOOTING-MAN DIES
Police: Man dies when shots fired in encounter with officers
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio say a man has died after shots were fired in an encounter with police. Akron police say patrol officers responded Sunday morning to a report of a vehicle abandoned against the center median of a road. A police release says the officers soon found a man who fit callers' description of the person who had walked away from the vehicle. Police say shots were fired and the man died at the scene. No other details of the shooting were immediately released. The name of the person who died was being withheld pending identification and family notification.
FATAL SHOOTING-CHILD KILLED
Police: 8-year-old fatally shot; teen taken into custody
SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio say a 13-year-old is accused of fatally shooting an 8-year-old relative in what appears to have been an accident. Perkins Township police said Sunday that officers responded to a shooting reported Saturday afternoon at a a home in the township in Erie County. A police release says the 8-year-old was pronounced dead at a hospital. Police didn't immediately provide the identity of the child who died. Authorities say the teen was taken into custody and transported to the Erie County Juvenile Justice Center in Sandusky while the investigation continued. A firearm was recovered at the scene.
UNIVERSITY FOUNDER-LEGACY PROBE
University president supports removing slave owner’s name
CINCINNATI (AP) — The University of Cincinnati's president has announced his support of removing a slave owner's name from one of the school's colleges. The university created a commission last year to examine the legacy of Charles McMicken. The commission determined in November that McMicken's name should be stripped from the College of Arts and Sciences. Before his death in 1858, McMicken created a will that set aside funds to create a university for “white boys and girls.” University President Neville Pinto said he agreed with the group's recommendation but said the founder's name should remain on other spaces on campus as long as it is “contextualized appropriately."
REST AREA RENOVATIONS
Governor's administration wants better highway rest areas
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and his administration want to improve the state's highway rest areas. Cleveland.com reports the Republican governor spoke recently about the “sorry” state of Ohio's rest areas in an address to an Ohio Contractors Association conference in Columbus. Ohio Department of Transportation Director Jack Marchbanks also told Cleveland.com this past week that the rest areas should be places where the state promotes “all that's good about Ohio.” The administration's vision includes lodge- or chalet-style buildings, well-lit parking areas and dog parks. Flat-screen TVs would display weather conditions, with kiosks highlighting information about great Ohioans and other state information.
REDS-BAUER'S COMMISSIONER CRITICISM
Reds' Bauer barbs MLB commissioner 'trying to ruin baseball'
Outspoken Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer is barbing Rob Manfred, tweeting the MLB commissioner “is trying to ruin baseball at all levels." Bauer sent a series of tweets during the weekend, starting with a jab about Major League Baseball's threat to cut ties with minor league affiliates. Bauer followed up with: “At least Rob Manfred is trying to ruin baseball at all levels and isn't discriminating.” MLB had no immediate comment to Bauer's remarks. Manfred recently said MLB was pushing ahead with a rules change for 2020 that requires pitchers to face at least three batters or finish a half-inning.