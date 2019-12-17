Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio say officers fatally shot a man when he pulled out a handgun after they tried to search him for a weapon. Police say officers had stopped 40-year-old Mohammad Isaifan as he was walking on Sunday morning because he matched the description of an owner who had earlier abandoned his car against highway median in Akron. He died at the shooting scene a couple miles away from the car. Police say they found another handgun and ammunition in his vehicle, and more ammunition at his apartment. Their statement Monday recounting what happened didn't explain why he might have left the car.