Man pleads guilty to hitting a Cleveland police officer with an ATV

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man who struck a Cleveland police officer with his ATV this past August pleaded guilty.
Jordan Butler pleaded guilty Tuesday to attempted felonious assault and failure to comply.
On Aug. 11, Butler struck the officer during an attempted traffic stop at E. 55th Street and St. Clair Avenue.
As he fled the scene, his ATV was captured on the officers’s body camera and Butler was arrested several weeks later after a tip on the dirt bike enforcement tip-line.
The officer was not seriously injured.
Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Peter Corrigan will sentence Butler Jan. 15.
