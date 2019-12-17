Man who shot UPS driver faces 33 years in prison after pleading guilty to bloody heist

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man who unloaded on a UPS driver with a shotgun in October pleaded guilty to multiple felonies in a Cuyahoga County courtroom on Monday.
Joel Parker admitted to committing aggravated robbery, felonious assault with a gun specification and having weapons under disability.
According to police, officers responded to the 4800 block of Scovill Avenue at 5 p.m. for reports of a robbery and shooting on Oct. 1.
Police arrived and found the 55-year-old driver bleeding in his truck from multiple gunshot wounds.
Parker had followed the victim to his UPS truck and demanded money. The driver gave the suspect $5, but Parker demanded more cash.
According to the police report, the victim then locked all of the doors to the truck and laid in the cargo area while calling 911.
Parker fired his shotgun into the back of the truck and shouted, “If you don’t give me more money, I’ll shoot again,” according to investigators.
After he was struck by gunshot fragments in his head, right hand and right foot, the man opened the back door and gave the suspect an additional $82.
Parker is facing up to 33 years in prison, and the sentencing is set for Dec. 30 at 8:30 a.m.
