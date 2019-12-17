Northeast Ohio Weather: Snow and ice this morning

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Area of low pressure is located in West Virginia this morning. It will track off the coast of New England this evening. The issue will be the morning drive. We will end up with around a 3 inch snowfall from this system. This will no doubt make for a messy morning drive. Areas around the Canton area will see an icy mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Temperatures this morning will be around that critical 32 degree mark. The snow will end from west to east as the morning wears on. We will be mostly cloudy the rest of the day. We will see some sunny breaks later this afternoon. Temperatures remain in the middle 30′s with blustery conditions. An arctic front arrives early tomorrow morning. A burst of snow will happen as this front tracks through.