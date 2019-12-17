Residents complain to Lorain City Council about high utility bills; some allege city leaders are breaking the law

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - We get them in the mail every month, but imagine if you opened your sewer bill and it was thousands of dollars.
That's the case for people in one local city.
Tia Hilton says she can’t figure out why her sewer bill that comes from the city of Lorain is so high.
“It is my right to ask questions about a bill that I’m paying, down to the last penny...” she said. “I’m frustrated. One month my bill was $4,080."
Hilton sent a letter to the city’s Law Director, Pat Riley, alleging the sewer rates in the Amherst Mobile Park where she lives are outright illegal.
“Jimmy Dimora is doing life in prison, and a few of you will be sitting next to him having brunch, because I’m done with it,” Hilton told the council.
Riley says he’s looking into whether what the residents are saying is at all true.
“What I can say is that I have received a demand letter from two different persons out there in the community to initiate legal action,” he said.
However, he says according to state audit reports, no red flags have gone up in the water and sewer department for at least the last five years.
“I have no reason to believe that those funds were used improperly,” he said.
Even if they weren’t in Hilton’s case, other citizens that came to the council meeting Monday night to complain about their water bills too.
“I can’t imagine that there’s not some type of resolution to help your citizens come up with more affordable water rates,” one resident said.
Hilton’s neighborhood is holding a meeting Tuesday to decide whether to hire an attorney to sue the city.
