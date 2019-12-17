Residents, dogs escape fire on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A fire quickly spread through a one-story structure, and a house that was connected to it, on Monday in Cleveland’s Canal-Fulton neighborhood.
The fire broke out in the 3100 block of West 46th Street, and when firefighters arrived, flames were shooting through the roof.
According to Cleveland Fire, the residents and two dogs safely escaped before the fire grew out of control.
No injuries have been reported.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
