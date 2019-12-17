Residents, dogs escape fire on Cleveland’s West Side

Everyone is OK following a fire Monday on West 46th Street. (Source: WOIO)
By John Deike | December 16, 2019 at 7:43 PM EST - Updated December 16 at 7:43 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A fire quickly spread through a one-story structure, and a house that was connected to it, on Monday in Cleveland’s Canal-Fulton neighborhood.

The fire broke out in the 3100 block of West 46th Street, and when firefighters arrived, flames were shooting through the roof.

According to Cleveland Fire, the residents and two dogs safely escaped before the fire grew out of control.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Fire crews converged in Cleveland's Canal-Fulton neighborhood on Monday to suppress the fire. (Source: WOIO)

