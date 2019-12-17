Serial rock throwers still on the loose, Akron Police say 30 homes hit so far

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police say more windows were smashed in the middle of the night this weekend. Police say this brings the total number of incidents to 30. They are still searching for the rock throwers.
"Bang bang bang,” said Pat Rogacs, describing what she heard when a rock came barreling through the window of her Akron home.
It’s a sound that’s becoming way too familiar to people who live in the North Hill neighborhood in Akron.
“I come in here and I truly thought it was gunshots, then I saw the glass,” Rogacs said.
North Hill is a neighborhood with a lot of immigrants. Milan Guran is an immigrant whose home was targeted.
“This is ridiculous,” Guran said. “I’m really, totally shocked when I saw the stone on the floor, all the glass is on the floor.”
Some have wondered if this could be a hate crime. Lieutenant Michael Miller with Akron Police doesn’t think so. “That’s something I had our data folks take a specific look at,” explained Miller. “There’s no specific target or correlation to any immigrant population in fact it’s spread out across the board in terms of the people that have been impacted by this.”
Police are searching for at least two suspects. They believe they are likely young adults or teenagers who think they are playing a prank."
"We need them to stop,” Miller said. “It's not even funny. It was never funny in the beginning. This is senseless, ridiculous people are impacted, they're afraid, it costs people money."
Peyton Shortridge says her daughter was hurt when someone hurled a brick through her window.
"Then we heard what we thought was a gunshot come through our window and shards of glass everywhere, and it hit my daughter. The glass hit my daughter as well as the brick hitting my husband’s back leg,” said Shortridge.
Police are increasing patrols in the affected neighborhoods and they’re doing all they can to catch those responsible.
