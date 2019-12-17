St. Ed’s wrestling coach, who is also Cleveland firefighter, implicated in sex crime scandal

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News has learned the St. Edward High School wrestling coach, who is being investigated by Lakewood Police for alleged sex crimes, is also a third generation Cleveland firefighter.
We are not naming the suspect at this time, because he has not yet been charged with a crime.
While we don’t know what the crime is he is accused of, the suspect was suspended indefinitely by the school on the grounds of “disturbing allegations of inappropriate behavior of a sexual nature."
The city of Cleveland said the fireman will keep his job until further information is revealed regarding the investigation.
It’s the second time in two months the Catholic boys school has grappled with a sex crime case.
In October, St. Ed’s teacher Patrick DeChant, 32, pleaded not guilty to several charges, including attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.
DeChant allegedly attempted to meet an undercover agent -- who he thought was a 15-year-old boy -- for sex this past fall.
