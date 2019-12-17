Suspect arrested for carjacking Amazon driver on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police have arrested a 19-year-old man for allegedly carjacking an Amazon delivery driver.
Taevon Young of Cleveland was taken into custody almost immediately after the carjacking.
Cleveland police said Young carjacked the 33-year-old driver around 1:30 p.m. Monday in the 13000 block of Harvard Avenue.
The victim told police he parked his truck and was getting out on the driver’s side, when he was approached by the suspect who pointed a gun at him.
According to the report, the suspect then jumped in the van and drove off.
Amazon tracked the van to the 4100 block of E. 127 and when police arrived at the abandoned house, the van was in the driveway with the rear door open.
Police said packages were in the garage and on the front and rear porches.
Witnesses told police the suspect had fled in a black Monte Carlo.
Police spotted the vehicle in the 4000 block of E. 139th Street and Young was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit.
