Ashtabula County investigators: Mail carrier sold crack cocaine from postal vehicle

Ashtabula County investigators: Mail carrier sold crack cocaine from postal vehicle
Darcy Spencer (Source: Crime Enforcement Agency of Ashtabula County)
By Chris Anderson | December 19, 2019 at 11:35 AM EST - Updated December 20 at 10:57 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A mail carrier is under arrest for allegedly selling drugs from her work vehicle.

According to the Crime Enforcement Agency of Ashtabula County, Darcy Spangler sold crack cocaine from her mail truck along her route in Ashtabula County.

The 52-year-old was arraigned on Wednesday in Ashtabula Municipal Court. Records show she faces at least four charges of trafficking drugs.

A preliminary hearing for Spangler is scheduled for Dec. 23.

A spokesman for the U.S. Postal Service Office of the Inspector General provided a statement regarding the accusations and arrest involving Spangler.

“The vast majority of the U.S. Postal Service’s 630,000 employees are hard-working, trust worthy individuals, working around the clock to deliver the nation’s mail. Unfortunately, a few of them decide to abuse that trust and engage in criminal activity. When they do, special agents with the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General will work with our law enforcement partners, such as the Crime Enforcement Agency of Ashtabula County, in identifying and investigating those employees, and seek their prosecution and removal from the Postal Service. To report criminal activity by postal employees, contact our hotline at www.uspsoig.gov or 888-USPS-OIG.”
U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General Special Agent Scott Balfour

Spangler is currently considered to be in a non-work status while her criminal proceedings continue.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.