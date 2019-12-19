Ashtabula County investigators: Mail carrier sold crack cocaine from postal vehicle

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A mail carrier is under arrest for allegedly selling drugs from her work vehicle.
According to the Crime Enforcement Agency of Ashtabula County, Darcy Spangler sold crack cocaine from her mail truck along her route in Ashtabula County.
The 52-year-old was arraigned on Wednesday in Ashtabula Municipal Court. Records show she faces at least four charges of trafficking drugs.
A preliminary hearing for Spangler is scheduled for Dec. 23.
A spokesman for the U.S. Postal Service Office of the Inspector General provided a statement regarding the accusations and arrest involving Spangler.
Spangler is currently considered to be in a non-work status while her criminal proceedings continue.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.