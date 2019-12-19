Bedford High School teacher indicted on 6 counts of sexual battery

“We were recently made aware of a serious allegation that was made against one of our high school staff members stating that there may have been an inappropriate relationship with a student. As soon as we learned of this, we placed the staff member on administrative leave and are currently undergoing an investigation. The Bedford Police Department and Children and Family Services were also contacted immediately. As one can imagine, we are deeply saddened by these allegations and are taking this matter very seriously in order to protect the safety and well-being of our students. Since we are in the early stages of the investigation, we are unable to share additional details at this time. Thank you for your understanding.”