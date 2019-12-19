Berea man sentenced to 35 years for posing as teen girl and coercing boys into sending nude images

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Berea man received a 35-year prison sentence for sexually exploiting children who were between the ages of 12 and 15 years old.
Cody Swinnerton pleaded guilty in September to seven counts of sexual exploitation of children and one count each of receiving and possessing child pornography.
“Let this 35-year prison sentence send a message to those would sexually assault and exploit our children,” said U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio, the 25-year-old man sexually assaulted a sleeping child in 2013 and recorded the crime with his cellphone.
Swinnerton would take photos of preteens at events, such as the Little League World Series, and share them with the children on social media. He simultaneously would contact the boys while posing as a teen girl and entice them to send sexually explicit images of themselves.
At one point during the investigation, Swinnerton moved to New York where a teenage boy lived, befriended his family, and used memorabilia he collected while working for the Cleveland Cavaliers to coerce the child. On more than one occasion, Swinnerton sexually assaulted the juvenile victim while he was sleeping, again, all while recording the illegal act.
Further investigations revealed that Swinnerton coerced multiple victims elsewhere in Ohio, as well as in Tennessee, Iowa, Texas, Australia, Austria, and France.
“We will find you anywhere in the world and we will never quit until you are brought to justice and held accountable for the unspeakable harm you have caused,” Herdman added.
Law enforcement tracked Swinnerton down after the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a tip.
Hundreds of sexually explicit images involving underage boys were found on Swinnerton’s computer.
Swinnerton will be under 25 years of court supervision following his release from prison.
