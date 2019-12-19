Lakewood man convicted of assaulting son now charged with murder after boy dies 9 years later

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lakewood man previously convicted of assaulting his then-4-month-old son now faces murder charges after the child died from his injuries.
Richard Lundy was taken into custody Thursday morning by members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. He was found at an Akron-area halfway house, according to task force officials.
“Our task force worked quickly to ensure this man was taken back into custody so he can answer for the new charges brought against him," said U.S. Marshals’ Chief Deputy Andrew Deserto.
Nine years ago, the 41-year-old man was arrested in 2010 for felonious assault involving his son. The child suffered serious head trauma and eventually died in April 2019 from injuries related to the beating.
Lundy was convicted in 2011 and sentenced to nine years in prison for physically abusing his son on three different occasions. He was released in early 2019.
Jennifer Driscoll with the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s office worked on the original assault case back when it happened
“It was a devastating case back then,” she said. “This is a four month old child who was neurologically devastated.”
Ever since, she’s kept in touch with the family, periodically checking in on the boy, who was bound to a nursing home-- unable to even close his eyes because of the beating.
“They’ve been living with this for nine years and having to deal looking at their child who could have been a happy, healthy child and knowing he never had that happy life he deserved,” she said.
When the child died in April, Driscoll started working to bring Lundy to justice yet again for that attack. It’s something she says doesn’t happen often.
“It is very unique,” she said. “Ultimately, he needs to answer for the homicide that he committed.”
Cuyahoga County court records show that Lundy now faces charges for aggravated murder and murder. A date for arraignment has not yet been set.
