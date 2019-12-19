Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. EST

THORNVILLE, Ohio (AP) — The State Highway Patrol says a school bus and another vehicle have crashed in Ohio and at least eight children and the bus driver were transported to a hospital. Lt. Aaron Vollmer told WBNS-TV that none of the injuries were considered life threatening. The patrol says there were more than two dozen children on the Northern Local School District bus when the crash occurred near Thornville. A dispatcher with the patrol's Lancaster post said the car's driver also was injured. The patrol says the crash occurred near the intersection of State Route 204 and State Route 13 in Perry County.