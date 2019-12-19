Local business owners come to the rescue after Barberton family’s jeep vandalized with racist graffiti

BARBERTON, Ohio (WOIO) - When a Barberton family discovered their only form of transportation had been vandalized, they weren’t sure how they would get through the winter. And with a baby on the way, the crime couldn’t have come at a worse time.
At first, Sarah Blouir said it felt like the nightmare before Christmas.
“We were woken up at like 12:20 in the morning to my stepson saying, ‘Hey, somebody’s outside spray painting the Jeep and busted up the windows.’ I was like, ‘What? No, no, no!’” said Blouir.
“I was like, ‘This can’t be happening!’” recalled Sarah Blouir’s husband, Jon Blouir.
But then, a Christmas miracle arrived.
Michael Cowens, owner of Big Mike’s Automotive, personally delivered the Blouir’s jeep to them on Thursday morning in mint condition.
“Heartbroken because I basically paid for it in full sold as is, no payments, nothing,” Blouir said. “When I saw a damage all of my hard work all of my earnings I did to save up, it was like I just worked for nothing.”
The jeep’s windshield was smashed. It also had racial slurs written across the side and a swastika.
“We can’t tolerate that in our community and we’re not gonna tolerate that in our community,” Cowens said.
Blouir posted on Facebook to warn the community, that’s when Michael Cowens saw it and he told the Blouirs he would fix it up for them, free of charge.
“When I saw it I just couldn’t believe that it was happening here that’s why I immediately extended the offer because it just seemed so unreal, some of the things that were on the vehicle seemed so absurd,” said Cowens.
Cowens said it took half his staff and three days to fix the jeep up, but for him, it wasn’t about money.
“It was about the community,” explained Cowens. “We just wanted to reach out. I mean, yeah, it would’ve cost a lot of money but that’s not our main focus. Our main focus was making sure she could get her vehicle back on the road without having to deal with any of that.”
The Blouirs say without Cowens help they wouldn’t have been able to fix the car for months.
“It shows basically neighbors helping neighbors and showing that there is kindness everywhere all you gotta do is reach out,” said Blouir.
Cowert says other local businesses also pitched in. Rubber City Auto Glass donated the windshield, Two Kidz towing donated the tow, and Rocky’s Gas Station donated a tank of fuel.
