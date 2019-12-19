Man shot in the face on I-90 in Euclid after apparent road rage incident

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A man called 911 on Thursday afternoon from the berm on I-90 west, and told a dispatcher he was shot in the face by another driver in an apparent road rage incident.
Warning: The following contains graphic language and content that may not be suitable for some viewers.
The shooting unfolded near the East 185th Street exit past the Cleveland-Euclid border.
the 37-year-old victim, who was driving a black Kia SUV, was taken to University Hospitals and listed in serious condition.
The shooting occurred at about 2:45 p.m., and Euclid Police are investigating.
Cleveland Police assisted on scene, and the unidentified shooter remains on the loose.
