Man shot in the face on I-90 in Euclid after apparent road rage incident

“Somebody shot me, yes, I have a f****** hole in my face,” the shocked victim tells a dispatcher

Road Rage leaves one man injured
By John Deike | December 19, 2019 at 4:36 PM EST - Updated December 19 at 8:18 PM

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A man called 911 on Thursday afternoon from the berm on I-90 west, and told a dispatcher he was shot in the face by another driver in an apparent road rage incident.

Warning: The following contains graphic language and content that may not be suitable for some viewers.

Man shot in the face on I-90 in Euclid after apparent road rage incident-911 call

The shooting unfolded near the East 185th Street exit past the Cleveland-Euclid border.

the 37-year-old victim, who was driving a black Kia SUV, was taken to University Hospitals and listed in serious condition.

The shooting occurred at about 2:45 p.m., and Euclid Police are investigating.

Cleveland Police assisted on scene, and the unidentified shooter remains on the loose.

