Lawsuit alleges the Cleveland Water Department is discriminating against its African-American customers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A bombshell lawsuit filed against the city of Cleveland claims the water department is discriminating against some of its African-American customers.
The NAACP Legal Defense Fund, who filed the suit, says the department is violating several federal laws.
The 39-page lawsuit alleges the city of Cleveland is not treating everyone equally when it comes to running water--from massive billing mistakes to poor customer service.
For those of you who pay your water bill on time, we asked attorney Rebecca Maurer why all customers should care about this story.
She said, “For that idea or mentality to work, the baseline system has to be fair, and it has to be just.”
She and the NAACP say the system here in Cleveland is anything but fair and just.
“We’re hoping to change the practices of the Cleveland Water Department,” she said. “We want a city and a region where water is a basic right.”
In Cleveland, when someone is past due on a bill, the water department can add the amount owed to a person’s property taxes. This puts a lien on the house.
“That’s a very unique practice,” Mauer said. “It’s that specific practice that leads to foreclosure that’s the problem that we’re alleging in the lawsuit.”
It's exactly what happened in Tiniya Hall's case.
She says her home caught fire in 2015. No one lived there for nine months.
However, when it came time to move back in, the water company told her she was $3,000 behind on bills, even though no one had been living there.
According to the lawsuit, the water department is supposed to have a way for customers to dispute charges like those.
“None of that was ever offered to me,” she said.
So, she paid what she could and tried to keep going. Eventually, she had no choice but to have the lien put on her home.
Ever since, she’s been through an emotional battle, trying to save her home that’s now being foreclosed.
“I’m losing my house down there down there because of them,” she said, fighting back tears.
Maurer says according to the research cited in the suit, cases like Tiniya’s are much more common in majority black neighborhoods.
“We don’t know yet exactly what’s gone wrong,” she said. “What we do know from the data is that water leins are more likely to be placed on homes in majority black census tracks than majority white census tracks, even when you control poverty and economics.”
That she says is a violation of several federal laws.
We reached out to the city for a comment.
They told us they have not been officially served with the lawsuit just yet, and therefore don’t have anything to say at this time.
