Northeast Ohio weather: Colder Friday before weekend warmup

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -This will be the last day for a while we’re waking up to temperatures that feel like they are in the teens and single digits.
We’ll see more clouds than sun on Friday, but highs will recover into the mid-30s.
Weekend warm-up on the way! Highs will be in the middle 40s each day, with lots of sunshine!
We hold onto a drier, quiet, warmer pattern heading into Christmas Day next week.
Officially forecasting 50° for a dry and mostly cloudy Christmas.
