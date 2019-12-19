Ohio officials investigating November Pepper Pike gas line explosion; possible violations found

PEPPER PIKE, Ohio (WOIO) -Ohio officials are investigating a gas line explosion that happened in Pepper Pike in November.
The explosion happened back on Nov. 15. Luckily no one was hurt.
The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio has now issued a notice to Dominion Energy Ohio (DEO) informing them of some potential infractions.
PUCO is investigating the explosion and says there may be several violations of the Gas Pipeline Safety Code.
If that’s the case, DEO could face fines and orders to change the way they do business.
A preliminary investigation found a welding failure caused the pipe to rupture. The pipe had only been in service for two weeks.
The full investigation is expected to be finished within 90 days.
The initial PUCO investigation can be read here.
