Ohio’s gas price forecast for holiday drivers

Travelers will start hitting the road as early as Friday.

Ohio’s gas price forecast for holiday drivers
By Dan DeRoos | December 19, 2019 at 1:16 PM EST - Updated December 19 at 6:09 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -A record number of people are expected to drive more than 50 miles to be with family for the holidays and that means a lot of gas.

The good news for drivers, according to Patrick DeHaan with Gas Buddy, is that prices are relative stable.

“Gas prices are pretty similar to Thanksgiving,” DeHaan said. “They’ve continued to cycle every seven to 10 days or so.”

DeHaan is describing the pattern of prices rising then falling off over a period of a week and a half.

The current average in the U.S. for a gallon of gas is $2.57, with Ohio at $2.54.

“I expect the cycle to continue reoccurring with prices remaining in the mid $2.00′s on average while some stations will get much lower before going up then back down," DeHaan said. “Prices remain higher than last year, but still much lower than 2011-2014 when prices averaged $3+ for much of the year.”

For perspective, here are the average prices in Ohio around Christmas for the past 10 years:

2018: $1.99/gallon

2017 $2.42/gallon

2016 $1.74/gallon

2015 $1.68/gallon

2014 $1.93/gallon

2013 $3.19/gallon

2012 $3.25/gallon

2011 $3.30/gallon

2010 $2.84/gallon

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.