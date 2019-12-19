Ohio’s gas price forecast for holiday drivers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -A record number of people are expected to drive more than 50 miles to be with family for the holidays and that means a lot of gas.
The good news for drivers, according to Patrick DeHaan with Gas Buddy, is that prices are relative stable.
“Gas prices are pretty similar to Thanksgiving,” DeHaan said. “They’ve continued to cycle every seven to 10 days or so.”
DeHaan is describing the pattern of prices rising then falling off over a period of a week and a half.
The current average in the U.S. for a gallon of gas is $2.57, with Ohio at $2.54.
“I expect the cycle to continue reoccurring with prices remaining in the mid $2.00′s on average while some stations will get much lower before going up then back down," DeHaan said. “Prices remain higher than last year, but still much lower than 2011-2014 when prices averaged $3+ for much of the year.”
For perspective, here are the average prices in Ohio around Christmas for the past 10 years:
2018: $1.99/gallon
2017 $2.42/gallon
2016 $1.74/gallon
2015 $1.68/gallon
2014 $1.93/gallon
2013 $3.19/gallon
2012 $3.25/gallon
2011 $3.30/gallon
2010 $2.84/gallon
