Pigskin Poll: What’s been the Cleveland Browns’ biggest problem this season?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns suffered a crushing loss against the Arizona Cardinals last Sunday which nearly destroyed their playoff chances altogether.
Despite the caliber of skill on the offensive side of the ball the Browns have yet to produce.
Fans can’t help but question whether the problem lies with the offensive line, the coaching or Baker Mayfield who has thrown for 17 touchdowns and 17 interceptions thus far.
Believe it or not the Browns can still make the playoffs given the following scenario.
The Browns will play at FirstEnergy Stadium this weekend in hopes to keep the push alive.
The game is set for Sunday, Dec. 22, at 1 p.m.
