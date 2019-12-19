Big spending bill wins Senate OK, has victories all around

The U.S. Capitol in Washington is shrouded in mist, Friday night, Dec. 13, 2019. (Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite/AP)
December 19, 2019 at 3:12 PM EST - Updated December 19 at 5:35 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Senate has passed a $1.4 trillion government spending package in what amounted to a last, bipartisan burst of legislating before the end-of-the-year holidays.

The Senate cleared the two-bill package in a set of votes Thursday and sent it to President Donald Trump in time to forestall a possible government shutdown this weekend.

The White House says Trump will sign it before Friday’s midnight deadline.

The legislation gives Trump a victory on his U.S.-Mexico border fence but also gives Democrats long-sought domestic spending increases and a repeal of Obama-era taxes on high-cost health insurance plans.

