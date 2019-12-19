Shiloh: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

VALLEY CITY, Ohio (AP) _ Shiloh Industries Inc. (SHLO) on Thursday reported a loss of $13.7 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.
The Valley City, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 59 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs and asset impairment costs, were 10 cents per share.
The automotive lightweighting company posted revenue of $259 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported a loss of $19.9 million, or 85 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.05 billion.
Shiloh expects full-year revenue of $1 billion.
In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $4.19. A year ago, they were trading at $7.16.
